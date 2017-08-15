'Hard Knocks' teaser promises Bucs' kicking drama

Roberto Aguayo couldn't make his kicks in the Buccaneers preseason opener last weekend and he lost his job because of it.
Of course, there was much more to the Robbie Aguayo saga than its sudden conclusion. Aguayo was a source of constant consternation for the Bucs, who bet big by trading up for the Florida State star in the second round last year, then saw that unusual decision come back to bite them in the worst way possible.
As expected, the end of the Aguayo-Bucs relationship was captured by Hard Knocks cameras. NFL Films released a teaser of tonight's episode that promises coverage of the drama from all sides.
You have go back to when the Dolphins released Chad Johnson in 2012 to find the last instance Hard Knocks crew were on the scene and in position for a big NFL news story. Tonight should be riveting TV.