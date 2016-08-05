Analysis

'Hard Knocks' on Los Angeles Rams will feature Hollywood flavor

Published: Aug 05, 2016 at 10:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Ed_Sherman_1400x1000
Ed Sherman

NFL.com Contributing Writer

The latest edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks" will include all the familiar storylines that have made the series so popular. The behind-the-scenes access from NFL Films' six manned and 12 robotic cameras will focus on the head coach's private interactions with his team.

The sights and sounds will provide insights into what really happens during drills. The stars will be in the spotlight, both on and off the field.

Of course, there will be the signature trademark of "Hard Knocks": the ecstasy and heartbreak of rookies and free agents clawing to fulfill their dreams of earning a roster spot on an NFL team.

However, this year's series will have an extra dimension. "Hard Knocks" is going Hollywood.

"Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Los Angeles Rams" is set to debut Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. The weekly five-show series, which runs through Sept. 6, will document the preparations for the Rams' historic return to Los Angeles after moving from St. Louis.

This "Hard Knocks" will have a distinct L.A. vibe, according to Ken Rodgers, the coordinating producer for NFL Films. He even puts on a Hollywood director's hat in describing the tone.

"The Rams' arrival in Los Angeles is the overarching storyline of the entire series this year," Rodgers said. "In my mind, this is the classic story of a Midwestern boy moving west to make his dreams come true. He's going to discover the bright lights of L.A. Only instead of one boy, it's a team of young men trying to make it big."

Indeed, Rodgers joked that in previous editions of "Hard Knocks," following a player after practice usually meant "a trip to a Chili's or an electronic store." With the Rams practicing at UC Irvine, a short trek from the Pacific Ocean, Rodgers said the NFL Films crews will show the players at the beach, touring the sights of Hollywood and perhaps even taking a spin on the rides at Disneyland.

Rodgers, who studied film as a graduate student at USC, draws from his own experience of what the Rams will encounter in their move and how it will play out in the series.

"When you move to Los Angeles, it is not a subtle thing," Rodgers said. "All of a sudden, you see the beaches, and the names of streets like Rodeo Drive that you've heard about all your life. You're shopping for groceries and there's a big star in the next aisle. There's no way around the allure of L.A. and what it does to the imagination. It will inform the entire series."

Yet, with all the glitz and glamour, it still is about football for the Rams. "Hard Knocks," which will see 350 hours of footage shot for every one-hour show, will have plenty of good stories to explore.

For the first time ever, "Hard Knocks" will feature the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

"And it's not just any No. 1 pick," Rodgers said. "It's a quarterback coming into a new city with high expectations. All eyes will be on Jared Goff, including ours."

Rodgers also wants to showcase the Rams' young stars in running back Todd Gurley and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

"Gurley could be the No. 1 pick in most fantasy drafts, and I'm not sure anyone in Chicago, Philadelphia, New York has ever seen an interview with him," Rodgers said. "Donald is a great defensive player, and I don't know if anyone knows much about him. We want to expose them to fans across America."

Football fans are familiar with Rams coach Jeff Fisher. The coach always plays the most prominent role in "Hard Knocks." While he won't have the bombast of Rex Ryan when "Hard Knocks" covered the Jets, Rodgers expects Fisher will be an interesting character.

"Personality-wise, Jeff has an incredible mix," Rodgers said. "He is the ultimate CEO. He is trusted to run a huge organization. At the same time, he can relate to the players because of his playing days. He has that great balance of being equally respected, feared, loved and admired by his players. He's an absolute presence."

Ultimately, though, the series always comes down to the annual tale of young hopefuls trying to earn those precious last roster spots in time for opening day. "Hard Knocks" has a unique way of getting viewers emotionally invested in their stories.

The final episode of the season, when those players learn their fates, always delivers the most dramatic moments in the series.

"We have had so many players who have gone through the process tell us how happy and thankful they were for the way we presented their stories," Rodgers said. "We don't present it as a soap opera. Rather, it is part of life in the NFL. Those players are the No. 1 reason why people come to the show. At the end of the day, they aren't young millionaires. They are young men chasing their dreams to get and keep a job, just like the rest of us."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts are full-blown matchup nightmares; Kyle Shanahan remains a question mark 

With Halloween on tap, the NFL has two new matchup nightmares: Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts. Bucky Brooks studies these rare rookies. Plus, one quarterback who deserves an extension, one head coach who remains an enigma and one pass rusher who's about to get PAID.
news

Three strong potential trade fits; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 8

If Marlon Mack is traded, there's one team he'd give a real boost to. Cynthia Frelund identifies three strong potential trade fits. Plus, an upset pick for Week 8 and the forecast on a few notable player projections.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Can Jameis Winston exact revenge on the Tom Brady-led Bucs? Who'll win the Justin Jefferson-Trevon Diggs matchup? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Mike Williams on Chargers' offense: 'We haven't even scratched the surface yet'

What's been different for Mike Williams this year? The Los Angeles Chargers receiver talks to Bridget Condon about his approach in what's shaping up to be a career season.
news

Short-handed Packers pull together, topple NFL's last unbeaten team in Arizona

Despite missing three wide receivers, the defensive coordinator, the starting left tackle and two talented cornerbacks, the Packers pulled together in Arizona and handed the Cardinals their first defeat. Jim Trotter chronicles a fascinating game with a wild finish.
news

NFL's top 10 QB-pass catcher combos in 2021: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase fueling Bengals' breakout

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have made sweet music together this fall in Los Angeles, but according to Nick Shook, the Rams' prolific pairing isn't the very best pitch-and-catch combo in the NFL today. Check out the top 10.
news

2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 9 of college football season

Chad Reuter updates his ranking of the top 25 senior prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft. There's a new player at No. 1, and a red-hot quarterback makes his debut in the top 10.
news

Week 8 NFL game picks: Patriots upset Chargers; Colts close AFC South gap with win over Titans

Will Bill Belichick's Patriots stifle the Justin Herbert-led Chargers in Los Angeles? Can the Colts close the AFC South gap with a win over the Titans? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game in Week 8.
news

RB Index, Week 8: To help Lamar Jackson, Ravens MUST get more from the run game

Baltimore's running backs haven't been much help to Lamar Jackson and the rushing attack in the last four weeks. Maurice Jones-Drew offers up a solution for Greg Roman and updates his top 15 RB rankings.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes plummets

Patrick Mahomes leads the league in picks and Kansas City's a sub-.500 team. Where does this leave the Chiefs superstar among his passing brethren? Gregg Rosenthal updates his ranking of the NFL's starting QBs, 1-32.
news

The truth about Trevon Diggs: Sorting out Cowboys CB's 'boom or bust' season

Trevon Diggs has lit the NFL on fire with a blistering interception rate -- but the Cowboys corner has also struggled with consistency. Nick Shook delves into the tape and Pro Football Focus figures to pin down the truth about an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate.
news

NFL Week 8 underdogs: Will the Steelers knock off the Browns? Can the Lions record their first win?

Will the Steelers knock off the Browns in Cleveland? Can the Lions finally log their first win of the season? Marc Sessler makes the case for six underdogs in Week 8.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW