'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Ambitious Cowboys confront bottom line in season finale

In the beginning, it probably seemed easy for Jerry Jones.

Buy a team. Hire a coach. Hit on a few draft picks. Sign some veterans. Make a blockbuster trade. Mix it all up and win a Lombardi Trophy.

Then another.

Then another.

Six years into his run as owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jones was a three-time champion and the envy of the football world. But at some point, the degree of difficulty jumped radically for America's Team. Dallas has now gone 26 consecutive seasons without so much as a Super Bowl appearance, and a new season dawns with very few people outside the North Texas metro area predicting a return to the big game for the Cowboys come February.

Jones knows the glories of the '90s don't mean much now. On the season finale of Hard Knocks, he put it as only Jerrah can: "Yesterday is as dead as Napoleon."

We wrote about it a couple weeks back: One one level, Jones has never stopped being an immense success in the NFL. Under his watch, the Cowboys have grown -- by a wide margin -- into the most valuable sports entity in the country. The return on his initial $150 million investment in 1989 is astronomical. But owners in the NFL aren't judged -- by the greater public, anyway -- by how much money they make. It's the results on the field that matter. Everything else is noise.

The Cowboys of 2021 are an interesting team. They play in a weak division nestled within a conference in transition. They might not be a buzzy Super Bowl pick, but there's an opportunity to do something special this season. About a month shy of his 79th birthday, Jones knows he only has so many bites at the apple left.

"It's a sensitive thing, the NFL," Jones said from his palatial private office overlooking the Cowboys' outdoor practice field at The Star. "There's a lot of other things that I do that second and third place is great. That's not what works here. You're either No. 1 or you've got a disappointment.

"The biggest thing is we're a bottom line activity: Win."