'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Browns' receiver walls are talking

Antonio Callaway is the guy who took Coleman's first-team gig, but he's not without his own drama. The rookie made the foolish decision not to tell the Browns about his weekend traffic stop and subsequent citation for possession of marijuana. It's fascinating to watch it unfold at the next day's practice, Callaway's sagging demeanor setting off alarm bells for both Jackson and Haley. (Says Haley: "You look like a little puppy dog.") "Hard Knocks" narrator Liev Schreiber sums things up perfectly: "Sometimes there's nothing heavier than a secret. Being alone with your thoughts can be a burden."