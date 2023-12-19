Around the NFL

'Hard Knocks' details Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios, girlfriend Alix Earle decorate their Christmas tree 

Published: Dec 19, 2023 at 03:51 PM
In the fifth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, veteran wide receiver Braxton Berrios and his girlfriend Alix Earle are in the Christmas spirit.

The couple shares their story of how they met while decorating their Christmas tree with the Hard Knocks cameras behind the scenes.

"I've probably been to two football games in my life before I started dating Braxton," Earle said. "Just seeing people, I don't know run into each other I was like 'Oh my god, don't touch him.' "

Berrios shortly after said Earle doesn't like losing and that he can appreciate it because he doesn't either.

Heading into Week 16, the Dolphins sit as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. After spending his first five seasons as a New York Jet, Berrios is in line to make his first playoff appearance with Miami. Berrios, who's a kick returner and a wide receiver, has 23 receptions for 219 yards and a touchdown this season.

Earle, who's a social media influencer, has 6.2 million followers on TikTok and 711.3 million likes.

The couple wraps up the holiday season moment with Berrios lifting Earle on his shoulder, cutting the top of the Christmas tree to place a silver shiny star, and sharing a moment with the Christmas lights on with ornaments with the Miami Dolphins logo.

Berrios and the Dolphins could clinch the AFC East with a win over the Dallas Cowboys and a Buffalo Bills loss in Week 16.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and is available to stream on Max until the end of the Dolphins' season.

