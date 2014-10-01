Hard 'Core': Keys to a better ab workout

Research has shown that a very large majority of professional athletes actually have an underdeveloped core. This fact has been a major contributor to several of the most common soft tissue injuries, such as lower back strains, hip flexors and groin strains, along with a list of other injuries. However, these can be prevented. As a former NFL safety and collegiate hurdler, it was extremely important for me to develop my core to improve my performance and decrease my chances of injury. Below are some of the exercises, along with tips, that I recommend individuals perform to take their health and performances to the next level: