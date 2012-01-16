Harbaughs, Super Bowl rematches highlight SBXLVI possibilities

» Baffling clock management from Baltimore: Whether Joe Flacco checked into a pass play or not, there is no way the Ravens can be throwing on second-and-5 inside field-goal range nursing a four-point lead with about three minutes to play and Houston with two timeouts. Especially on a day when the pass game suffered and the Ravens were picking up five-yard chunks on the ground at times in the second half. They should have left the Texans without timeouts, or bled at least another 90 seconds off the clock. But the misfire to Anquan Boldin on a slant led to another pass play on third down, and though the field goal was good, that clock management was baffling. It's the kind of sequence that has had Cam Cameron under fire the past two years, but the Ravens continue to play deep into January every year, which leaves the list of potential replacements pretty thin by the time team management gets the chance to really make changes. Baltimore will need a much better offensive outing against the Patriots, but having made two AFC Championship Games in Harbaugh's first four seasons, the reality is it would be difficult to make a coordinator switch a week from now, if that's when the season ends. ...