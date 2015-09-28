Harbaugh: We need to figure out how to stop A.J. Green

A.J. Green dropped his first target Sunday. At the end of a frenetic 28-24 win, the Cincinnati Bengals receiver dropped the hammer on the Baltimore Ravens.
Green compiled 10 receptions for 227 yard and the final two Bengals touchdowns to vault Cincy to the victory. He became just the second player in NFL history with 10-plus catches for 225-plus receiving yards and two-plus touchdowns, including a game-winning TD in the fourth quarter or overtime (Miles Austin, 2009).
The receiver's highlight package from Sunday is a thing of beauty:
Green has torched the Ravens recently. In his past four contests against Baltimore, he's compiled 27 catches for 563 yards, four touchdowns, three 100-yard games and flummoxed one Super Bowl winning coach.
"One of these days, we'll figure out how to cover A.J. Green," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "It'd be nice if we did it one time before he retires."
Good luck with that, John.
After starting the season with just eight catches for 108 yards combined in the first two weeks, Green exploded against the Ravens.
"I know my numbers are going to come," Green said of the slow first two games. "We were winning. I put trust in Hue (Jackson), he's like a father figure to me. I know my numbers are going to come. Whenever my number is called I have to make a play."