Harbaugh says he would have challenged Crabtree ruling

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 12:16 AM

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh said he would have challenged the ruling on what appeared to be a 10-yard touchdown catch by Michael Crabtree in the third quarter of Sunday's 13-8 win over the Cincinnati Bengals if he had seen a replay of the catch.

"We didn't have any view of it," Harbaugh said after the game, reported Comcast SportsNet Bay Area. "We had no replay view of it. And the official threw his hat early, and we figured he saw it."

Officials ruled that Crabtree had stepped out of bounds before coming back into the end zone to make the catch.

Replays later showed that Crabtree did not go out of bounds. But FoxSports didn't show the replays until several subsequent plays had been run, making it impossible for the 49ers to challenge the ruling. The 49ers had to settle for a field goal.

Meanwhile, San Francisco running back Frank Gore suffered a right ankle sprain in the second quarter but kept playing, finishing with 42 yards on 17 carries, with one lost fumble.

"I couldn't be myself," Gore said, according to the Sacramento Bee. "Some of the runs, I couldn't make the cut I wanted to make. Hopefully, I get better this week."

Asked if he would play next week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Gore answered, "I can't tell until tomorrow. See how I'm feeling."

