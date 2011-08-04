Harbaugh's approach a welcomed sight at 49ers camp

Published: Aug 04, 2011 at 04:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The culture is changing in San Francisco under Jim Harbaugh.

The quagmire of dysfunction that existed during the Mike Singletary era has been replaced by a focused, detailed approach that evokes memories of the franchise's championship years.

Harbaugh, who awakened dormant programs at the University of San Diego and then Stanford, has put an emphasis on "team" and stressed a daily focus on improvement. Those values are littered on signage throughout the team facility and reiterated in the sound bites uttered by coaches during press conferences.

49ers bring in Edwards

Braylon Edwards signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the 49ers on Thursday, adding a proven wide receiver to an offense that desperately needed one. More ...

» 49ers land veteran safety Whitner
» Free agency tracker: All the moves

While those reminders are certainly impactful, it is Harbaugh's ability to incorporate those principles into the 49ers' daily practice regimen that suggest the team will eventually return to glory.

The team's workouts during training camp have been spirited and lively, with an emphasis on operating at a game-like tempo. From breaking the huddle to snapping the ball on the proper count, the focus has been on replicating the game-day experience to prepare players for the frenetic pace that takes place on Sundays. Harbaugh has even put the team in the game uniforms and conducted three-hour practices to simulate the length of games.

His desire to recreate the game atmosphere has resulted in the team integrating various situations throughout the practice. It is not unusual to see the 49ers jump into a variety of scrimmage scenarios, including third-down, red-zone and two-minute offense. These drills allow Harbaugh to pit the "ones versus ones" in a competitive environment that will prepare them for the speed and intensity of games.

Under Singletary, the 49ers practices were known for their high intensity and aggressiveness, but the tactics failed to pay attention to the details that ultimately decides games. Last season, the team lost six games by eight points or fewer, and the inability to make critical conversions under pressure was often the deciding factor.

With Harbaugh at the helm, however, the 49ers should be better prepared for those scenarios. He takes a hands-on approach at practice, and is constantly providing feedback and instruction to his troops. His constant stream of information alerts players to the possibilities in every situation, and helps cultivate their football acumen.

More importantly, the interaction with his players in these situations allows them to delve into his keen football mind, which builds respect and admiration between player and coach.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh to restore the greatness of the franchise, and his energy, passion and attention to detail has the team headed in the right direction.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
news

P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson

P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW