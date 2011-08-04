Harbaugh's approach a welcomed sight at 49ers camp

The team's workouts during training camp have been spirited and lively, with an emphasis on operating at a game-like tempo. From breaking the huddle to snapping the ball on the proper count, the focus has been on replicating the game-day experience to prepare players for the frenetic pace that takes place on Sundays. Harbaugh has even put the team in the game uniforms and conducted three-hour practices to simulate the length of games.