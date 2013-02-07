Harbaugh: Ray Lewis not interested in return to Ravens as coach

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Lewis, who retired after the Super Bowl, "has not expressed an interest to coach."
Harbaugh expects Lewis to do "many amazing and powerful things" in retirement following a 17-year run as Baltimore's middle linebacker. Lewis earned his second Super Bowl ring Sunday, helping the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.
For his part, Lewis has already cleared out his locker at the Ravens facility. The only thing left behind was an old pair of gym pants.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says the team is considering installing a statue of Lewis around M&T Bank Stadium in the near future.
Bisciotti says of Lewis, "I think he set himself apart in Baltimore sports history." The owner says he wouldn't be surprised if the statue was in place "in the next year or two."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.