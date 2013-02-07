Harbaugh: Ray Lewis not interested in return to Ravens as coach

Published: Feb 07, 2013 at 07:05 AM

Ray Lewis doesn't want to make the transition from player to coach -- not yet anyway.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Lewis, who retired after the Super Bowl, "has not expressed an interest to coach."

Harbaugh expects Lewis to do "many amazing and powerful things" in retirement following a 17-year run as Baltimore's middle linebacker. Lewis earned his second Super Bowl ring Sunday, helping the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.

For his part, Lewis has already cleared out his locker at the Ravens facility. The only thing left behind was an old pair of gym pants.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti says the team is considering installing a statue of Lewis around M&T Bank Stadium in the near future.

Bisciotti says of Lewis, "I think he set himself apart in Baltimore sports history." The owner says he wouldn't be surprised if the statue was in place "in the next year or two."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all home games beginning in Week 7

Beginning with the Week 7 contest against the Detroit Lions on Oct. 24, the Los Angeles Rams will require all home game attendees ages 12 and over to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.
news

Tennessee Titans host Waverly Central High School home game at Nissan Stadium to help flood victims

On Thursday night, Nissan Stadium hosted a high school football game between the Waverly Central Tigers and the White House Blue Devils in an effort to help a recovering football program while also raising awareness to a community in need.
news

Browns' Ronnie Harrison fined $12,128 for altercation with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis on sideline

The NFL fined Browns safety Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for last week's shoving match with Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis, who received a warning from the league after the incident that led to Harrison's ejection in last Sunday's opener, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson 'not dwelling' on 0-3 record vs. Chiefs ahead of Sunday night

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson brings an 0-3 record versus the Kansas City Chiefs entering Sunday night's matchup, but isn't getting caught up in the one-sided rivalry. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW