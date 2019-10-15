Harbaugh: Earl Thomas knows how to handle return

"I think he's played well. I think he's getting healthier," Harbaugh said. "He had a broken leg last year. Coming back from that is not something that you really should take lightly. I think he gets stronger every week and faster every week and looks good. He's taken to the whole thing. He's been a leader; he believes in what we're doing and how we're doing it. Culture-wise and football-wise. I love being around him. I love his demeanor. I love his desire to be great and I think it's rubbing off on the guys."