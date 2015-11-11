Harbaugh: Dennis Pitta headed to season-ending IR

"The decision has been made that it wouldn't be safe for him to return and play," coach John Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday.
The Ravens had until 4 p.m. ET to decide if Pitta, 30, would return from his second hip surgery in as many seasons. Choosing against that, Harbaugh confirmed that the sixth-year pass-catcher will be placed on injured reserve.
Opening the year on Baltimore's physically unable to perform list, Pitta practiced over the past three weeks and "looked good," per the team's official website, but doctors advised against him playing, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. Pitta said Wednesday that the decision was made collectively, adding that he harbors no plans to retire.
It marks another frustrating turn for Pitta, who made just four starts over the past two seasons after breaking out for 61 catches, 669 yards and seven scores in 2012.
After first dislocating and fracturing his hip during training camp in 2013, Pitta bounced back to play in the final four games of the campaign before signing a new five-year deal. Everything went south last autumn, though, when Pitta suffered another hip fracture in Week 3 against the Browns.
He hasn't played since and it's fair to ask if Pitta will ever see the field again.