Around the NFL

Harbaugh: Browns 'most talented team' in AFC North

Published: Mar 26, 2019 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns' acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sent shockwaves throughout the league and potentially signaled a shift in power in the AFC North.

With Beckham and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the Browns boast a potent receiving tandem for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Cleveland also has a backfield consisting of Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Kareem Hunt, who will serve an eight-game suspension to start the season.

Defensively, the Browns signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to add to a young and talented defense for a team that finished 7-8-1 in 2018.

The moves in Cleveland haven't been lost on Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.

"They're the most talented team in the division," Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "We'll see what that means. I know this -- that's right now. The best team in the division is the team that's going to win the division. So, we'll see what the best team is."

Reporters on Tuesday morning asked Harbaugh on more than one occasion his thoughts on what was happening in Cleveland. And each time he was polite with his responses, pointing out a strong respect for the divisional rival.

"We've always had respect for the Browns, so I know that the media hasn't," Harbaugh said, via the Ravens' official website. "We always had because we always play tough games against them, and it's been nothing but a fight.

"The Browns that I read about over the last 10 years, I wish we saw them every now and then when we played them because we never do. We always see a really good football team that comes out and fights like crazy, and we've been good enough, tough enough to overcome most of those and win most of those games. So, I give our guys a lot of credit for that."

Meanwhile, if Harbaugh is overly concerned about what Browns general manager John Dorsey has put together over the past two years, he didn't let on.

The Ravens head coach is 19-3 against Cleveland since taking over in Baltimore in 2008, after all, and Harbaugh indicated he is more concerned about his own house.

"You got to take care of yourself," Harbaugh said. "The games will be played and somebody will win. We plan on being that team."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Adrian Peterson remains steadfast in his desire to continue playing: 'I'm looking for a contender'

Adrian Peterson is still a free agent and his goal remains unchanged.

The future Hall of Fame RB wants to play for a team that can win a ring.
news

Bills GM Beane: Not 'ideal' to pick up 5th-year options for Allen, Edmunds without extensions

Bills GM Brandon Beane said utilizing the fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen and LB Tremaine Edmunds would hopefully be placeholders for extensions. But the salary-cap implications of keeping both players on the fifth-year option in a 2022 year that could still see the cap not leap exponentially would be tough to maneuver. 
news

Giants considering trading down from No. 11 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Giants own prime real estate just outside the top 10 of this year's draft. Could GM Dave Gettleman do something he's never done in his career and trade down? It's a possibility the team has reportedly not ruled out.
news

Buccaneers re-sign vet backup QB Ryan Griffin

The Buccaneers announced Tuesday that they re-signed Ryan Griffin, giving Tom Brady some company in the QB room.
news

Steelers sign HC Mike Tomlin to three-year extension

The Steelers announced Tuesday morning that they have signed longtime head coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year extension.
news

Roundup: Panthers sign ex-Titans DT DaQuan Jones to one-year deal

The Panthers have made an addition to the defensive line ahead of next week's draft.

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle DaQuan Jones has agreed to terms on a one-year deal to join Carolina, the team announced Tuesday.
news

Stephen Jones: Cowboys 'certainly want to improve our defensive football team' in draft

For clubs drafting out of the top 10, the best defensive players getting pushed down the board could be a boon. The Cowboys, sitting at No. 10 overall, could be the biggest beneficiary depending on how the draft unfolds.
news

Former Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed retiring from NFL

Jordan Reed made his comeback in 2020. Now the former Pro Bowler, who battled an array of injuries, is walking away from the NFL with no regrets.
news

Dolphins receiving calls from teams interested in pick No. 6 in 2021 NFL Draft

The Dolphins, participants in two trades involving first-round picks in the lead-up to this month's talent selection, have received calls from teams looking to trade up to the sixth-overall pick, Ian Rapoports. Miami is considering such a move out of the spot.
news

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith wanted for second-degree battery in Louisiana

An warrant was issued Monday for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on a second-degree battery charge, the St. Bernard Parish (La.) District Attorney's Office announced.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid: 'Door always remains open' for possible Mitchell Schwartz, Eric Fisher return

The Chiefs starting offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher earlier this offseason, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid did not rule out a return for either player Monday.
news

Deshaun Watson lawyer files response to 22 lawsuits against Texans QB

The attorney for Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ issued a response Monday in Harris County (Texas) District Court to the 22 lawsuits filed against Watson denying allegations and claims made against him and requesting a trial by jury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW