Harbaugh adds three more assistants to his Niners staff

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- New San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh further filled out his staff Wednesday, hiring Ed Donatell as secondary coach, Geep Chryst as quarterbacks coach and Jim Leavitt as linebackers coach.
Donatell was secondary coach for the Denver Broncos the past two seasons, and Chryst served as tight ends and offensive quality control coach with the Carolina Panthers from 2006 to 2010. Leavitt spent more than 30 years as a college coach, most recently as head coach at South Florida, where he was fired last January.
Last Friday, one week after he was hired, Harbaugh added three coaches from his former Stanford staff: Greg Roman as offensive coordinator, Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator and Tim Drevno as offensive line coach.
