Happy with their depth in the secondary, 49ers release DB Williams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers waived defensive back Jimmy Williams on Monday, just four months after signing the former Virginia Tech star.
Williams was a second-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons in 2006, but they waived him last June. Williams spent last season out of football before San Francisco signed him in January.
The 49ers were interested in Williams as a backup strong safety, but coach Mike Singletary said Monday the team already has ample depth at the position.
The 49ers also signed rookie safety Curtis Taylor to a four-year contract on the first day of organized team activities. Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
Taylor is a seventh-round pick from LSU.
