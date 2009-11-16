Happy on MNF, Gruden agrees to multiyear contract with ESPN

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Jon Gruden has agreed to a multiyear contract to stay at ESPN, suggesting he won't be returning to coaching anytime soon.
The Super Bowl-winning coach's name was bound to come up about any job openings after this season. He was fired by the Buccaneers in January, then joined ESPN as a "Monday Night Football" analyst.
The network said Monday that Gruden has "made a commitment to remain with ESPN."
Under the new deal, he will appear on ESPN's NFL Draft and Super Bowl week coverage and will call the 2010 Pro Bowl. Gruden will serve as an analyst for ESPN Radio's 2010 Rose Bowl and BCS title game broadcasts.
