Beyond being a birthday wish granted, Corum’s performance was a game for the ages. The Michigan product’s previous NFL high was 128 yards against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of last season. He ran past that total in the fourth quarter on Wednesday night, before flying by the 134 yards that he had in his final college game -- Michigan’s national title win over Washington. Corum kept rumbling to the aforementioned 184 on his final carry of the game -- a 29-yard burst off the right side. His 32 carries were the most for an NFL back since the Baltimore Ravens’ Derrick Henry’s 36 in Week 17 of last season, also versus the Packers. They were the most rushing attempts for a Rams ball-carrier since all the way back to Zac Stacy’s 33 totes in Week 16 of 2013, per NFL Research.

“I probably was tired, but I was telling myself I wasn’t,” Corum said. “It just felt good.”

The 184 yards on all those carries equaled the second-best rushing performance in the league this season, trailing only Bijan Robinson’s 194-yard effort against these same Packers in the Falcons' Thursday Night Football triumph back in Week 3. No Ram has rushed for as many yards as Corum since Todd Gurley piled up 208 at Denver in Week 6 of 2018, according to NFL Research

Corum’s performance and workload also call into question what lies ahead for L.A.'s RB room. He was the first Rams running back not named Kyren Williams to record 20-plus carries since Cam Akers had 22 (for only 29 yards) in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign. Williams inked a three-year, $33 million extension prior to the 2025 campaign, putting him under contract through the 2028 season. Williams had 12 carries -- or 20 fewer than Corum -- for 46 yards and a score on Wednesday.

With wide receiver Puka Nacua and tight end Terrance Ferguson out for the season with injuries, and Davante Adams currently on injured reserve, the Rams also lost tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee to injury on Wednesday.

Head coach Sean McVay has transformed his offense into a run-heavy attack out of necessity, with a lack of healthy bodies to do otherwise. Williams and Corum are no doubt each important parts of that game plan. It’s Corum, though, who has produced back-to-back 100-yard games as the Rams have climbed back into the playoff picture. He's also emerged as the team's leading rusher at this juncture, with 731 yards to Williams' 662.

An attack spearheaded by Corum translated to the Rams methodically dominating a game of keep-away on Thanksgiving Eve, commanding time of possession, 40:40 to 19:20.

“We knew coming in that we would have to be a physical team, and I think we were the more physical team tonight,” Corum said.

One would surmise Corum blew out some birthday candles at some point on Wednesday. He was most certainly blowing past Packers defenders for most of the evening.