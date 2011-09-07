Hanson returns to Eagles; Maclin, Smith could play Sunday

The Philadelphia Eagles added another veteran to their already deep secondary, and coach Andy Reid also could have wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Steve Smith at his disposal Sunday.
The Eagles re-signed Joselio Hanson on Wednesday and cut cornerback Trevard Lindley, a second-year pro.
Hanson, an eighth-year pro who made 31 tackles and one interception last season, was let go during last weekend's final roster cutdown.
"(We thought) keeping another veteran player would work out," Reid said. "(General manager) Howie (Roseman) and I decided as time went on to bring him back."
Reid wouldn't specify how Hanson, who started six games for the Eagles in 2010, fits into a cornerback picture that also includes Pro Bowl-caliber players in Nnamdi Asomugha, Asante Samuel and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie.
Maclin, who missed most of training camp because of a cancer scare, has taken every snap the past few practices, and Reid said the receiver would have a chance to play Sunday against the St. Louis Rams.
Smith, who was signed away from the NFC East rival New York Giants, has been practicing in a rotation with the starters, Reid said, adding that the receiver, who had microfracture surgery, could play Sunday as well.
Maclin, 23, caught 70 passes for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and has 125 receptions for 1,726 yards and 14 scores in two NFL seasons. He has missed only one game as a pro. A sore foot kept him out of a game against the San Francisco 49ers during his rookie year.
The Philadelphia Inquirer, citing a team source, reported that recently acquired Kyle DeVan, who was picked up on waivers from the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, has supplanted first-round draft pick Danny Watkins as a starter at guard. Watkins had worked with the first team throughout camp.
"Sometimes it's good to take one small step back to take a big step forward," said Reid, who wouldn't confirm the move at his press conference. Reid said Watkins "will be out there practicing. We got Kyle, who also can play, in that spot. We're comfortable with either direction that we go."
Reid said backup quarterback Vince Young, who sustained a hamstring injury during Thursday's preseason finale, won't practice Wednesday, but he "is making great progress, running in the pool."