Hanie takes reigns as Bears visit Oakland

Why to watch
Both teams lost their starting quarterback. The Raiders traded the farm for Carson Palmer in hopes of getting to the playoffs. The Bears are rolling with Caleb Hanie in his first NFL start with Jay Cutler out indefinitely. How he plays could tell the tale of their season.
Inside story
The Bears will want to run more than ever now, and have to wonder if all the touches are catching up to Matt Forte. He's averaged just 3.18 yards per carry the past two weeks. The Raiders have kept up their running prowess even with Darren McFadden out.