Handing out postseason hardware: Brady is a big winner

Carolina Panthers: Break the bank for Jim Harbaugh. The man can coach offense, and if you land him then you greatly enhance the odds Andrew Luck will come out, and if he comes out, you have a franchise QB signed under a rookie scale along with a coach who knows him inside and out. We know the Panthers have some young linemen, can run the ball and have some pieces on defense. If you can add more offensive vision and a stud rookie QB, all of a sudden you're not far off from where you want to be. If he's dead-set on going to Michigan, so be it, but I'm gonna do whatever it takes not to lose him to another pro team.