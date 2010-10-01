Hamstring to sideline Broncos' Moreno for second week

Denver Broncos coach Josh McDaniels said Friday that he expects running back Knowshon Moreno to miss his second consecutive game with an injured hamstring.
McDaniels also ruled out running back Spencer Larsen, who is dealing with an ankle injury.
Broncos running backs Correll Buckhalter and Laurence Maroney are expected to split carries in Moreno's absence. Maroney started last week's game, in which Moreno did not play, carrying the ball 12 times for 24 yards.
McDaniels said linebacker Ryan Harris (knee) practiced for a third straight day Friday and cornerback Andre Goodman (quad) was able to practice the last two days, He expects both players to be able to go Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.
"We feel pretty good about his chances," McDaniels said of Goodman.
Harris' latest ailment was incurred during a brief stint in Denver's final preseason game at Minnesota, when running back Lance Ball was tackled and pinned Harris' leg awkwardly.
"It's been tough, but being negative isn't going to help the situation. I had to take the time to heal and that's what I did," Harris said.
Harris, who had made it through training camp unscathed, tried to return to workouts last Wednesday but wasn't quite ready after testing his strength and mobility.
"I'm definitely excited to play. I want this very badly," he said. "It's not that long ago that I was out there in the preseason, so I have the tools necessary to be a contributing factor to the team."
