Hamstring injury will sideline Steelers' Keisel for Dolphins game

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel will sit out Sunday's game at Miami with a left hamstring injury.
Keisel was injured during the first quarter of the Steelers' 28-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and didn't return.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said either Nick Eason or former first-round draft pick Ziggy Hood would replace Keisel.
Legursky replaced Trai Essex, who has missed three games with a sprained left ankle. Legursky could keep the job even when Essex is ready to play.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press