Hamstring injury will sideline Steelers' Keisel for Dolphins game

Published: Oct 19, 2010 at 12:47 PM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel will sit out Sunday's game at Miami with a left hamstring injury.

Keisel was injured during the first quarter of the Steelers' 28-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and didn't return.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said either Nick Eason or former first-round draft pick Ziggy Hood would replace Keisel.

Steelers right guard Doug Legursky sprained a medial collateral ligament in his left knee against the Browns, but he returned to the game. He is expected to play against the Dolphins.

Legursky replaced Trai Essex, who has missed three games with a sprained left ankle. Legursky could keep the job even when Essex is ready to play.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Divisional Round Saturday inactives for 2023 NFL season

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round games for the 2023 NFL season.
news

Dalvin Cook 'dialed up' for debut with Ravens in Divisional Round: 'I'm ready to give it all I have'

Dalvin Cook hopes to be a major contributor for the league's No. 1 rushing offense as the veteran RB makes his Ravens debut in Saturday's Divisional Round game versus the Texans. 
news

Chiefs downgrade WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) to out for Divisional Round game vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is officially out for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills due to hip and ankle injuries.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.