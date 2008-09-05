Hamstring injury will force Jags WR Porter to miss opener

Published: Sep 05, 2008 at 09:27 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver Jerry Porter was ruled out of Sunday's season opener at Tennessee because of a hamstring injury.

Porter, who signed a lucrative contract to be the team's No. 1 receiver during the offseason, had surgery to repair a torn hamstring a week before training camp. He missed all of camp and the preseason, but returned to practice Monday and had hoped to be back for the opener.

But Porter missed portions of practice Thursday and Friday, making coach Jack Del Rio's decision to hold him out another week an easy one.

Center Brad Meester (biceps) and defensive tackle Derek Landri (quadriceps) also were ruled out Friday. Backup cornerback Scott Starks (pectoral) was listed as questionable.

Receiver Reggie Williams (hamstring), guard Maurice Williams (knee) and tight end Greg Estandia (knee) were listed as probable.

