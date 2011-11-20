Hamstring injury shelves Falcons WR Jones vs. Titans

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 06:08 AM

Atlanta rookie wideout Julio Jones' injured hamstring will sideline him for a third time this season Sunday as the Falcons host the Tennessee Titans.

Jones, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, had two catches for nine yards this last week against the New Orleans Saints before re-injuring the same hamstring that caused him to miss two games earlier this year.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported wideout Harry Douglas will start for Jones, while Will Svitek will start for injured tackle Sam Baker, who is inactive with a back injury.

Jones has 30 catches for 498 yards with four touchdowns this season.

Titans linebacker Barrett Ruud (groin) is active.

