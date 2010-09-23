Hamstring injury reportedly will sideline Bears rookie Wright

Bears rookie Major Wright, who has split time with starting free safety Chris Harris, could miss a month because of a hamstring injury, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Thursday morning, citing a league source.
Wright sustained the injury during Sunday's 27-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys while covering a punt that Dez Bryant returned for a touchdown. An MRI exam revealed the extent of the injury, which was classified a second-degree strain.
Wright, a third-rounder who was the Bears' top draft choice in April, already has been injured three times since training camp opened, first with a groin strain, then a broken finger and now the hamstring strain.