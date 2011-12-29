Hamstring injury might keep Bills WR Smith out against Patriots

Bills receiver Brad Smith is unlikely to play in Buffalo's season finale at New England after missing his second straight practice because of a hamstring injury.
Bills coach Chan Gailey provided the update after practice Thursday, saying he doesn't see how Smith will be healed in time to play Sunday. Smith was hurt in the second half of a 40-14 win over Denver last weekend.
"It looks like he's not going to make it," said Gailey, according to the team's website. "We're holding out hope, but I just don't see how he can (play). He's got a hamstring that just won't go away."
The Bills (6-9) have already ruled out starting guard Kraig Urbik (knee) and starting left tackle Demetrius Bell (knee/ankle) from playing against New England (12-3) after both were hurt Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.