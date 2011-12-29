Hamstring injury might keep Bills WR Smith out against Patriots

Published: Dec 29, 2011 at 04:56 PM

Bills receiver Brad Smith is unlikely to play in Buffalo's season finale at New England after missing his second straight practice because of a hamstring injury.

Bills coach Chan Gailey provided the update after practice Thursday, saying he doesn't see how Smith will be healed in time to play Sunday. Smith was hurt in the second half of a 40-14 win over Denver last weekend.

"It looks like he's not going to make it," said Gailey, according to the team's website. "We're holding out hope, but I just don't see how he can (play). He's got a hamstring that just won't go away."

Smith is tied for sixth on the Bills with 23 catches and fifth with 240 yards.

The Bills (6-9) have already ruled out starting guard Kraig Urbik (knee) and starting left tackle Demetrius Bell (knee/ankle) from playing against New England (12-3) after both were hurt Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nyheim Hines, Colts agree to three-year, $18.6 million extension

Indianapolis isn't done extending its key players. Next up for a new deal: ﻿Nyheim Hines﻿. The Colts and Hines have agreed to a three-year, $18.6 million extension, Tom Pelissero reports. The new deal includes $12 million in guaranteed money.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: Trend to monitor, impact of Ravens' injuries and favorite projections

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals two of her favorite projections for Week 1. Plus, she delves into a league-wide trend and the impact of the Ravens' injuries on projected win totals.
news

Five NFL rookies I can't wait to watch in Week 1; why T.J. Watt is worth $112 million

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights the five rookies he can't wait to watch in Week 1. Plus, analysis on T.J. Watt's record-setting contract, Larry Fitzgerald's league-changing impact and Baltimore's injury-riddled backfield.
news

Week 1 injury report for 2021 NFL season

The full injury reports for each Week 1 game of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW