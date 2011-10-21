Hamstring expected to sideline Falcons' Jones for second week

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Rookie receiver Julio Jones is likely to miss his second straight game with a strained left hamstring when the Atlanta Falcons visit Detroit on Sunday.
Jones, the NFL's No. 6 overall draft pick, is listed as doubtful. He said after practice that treatment was helping, but added that he's not certain to play after Atlanta returns from its bye week Nov. 6 at Indianapolis.
Left tackle Sam Baker is listed as questionable with a lower back injury. He practiced Friday for the first time this week.
Reserve cornerback Christopher Owens is out with a concussion and will not play.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press