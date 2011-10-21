Hamstring expected to sideline Falcons' Jones for second week

Published: Oct 21, 2011 at 03:17 PM

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Rookie receiver Julio Jones is likely to miss his second straight game with a strained left hamstring when the Atlanta Falcons visit Detroit on Sunday.

Jones, the NFL's No. 6 overall draft pick, is listed as doubtful. He said after practice that treatment was helping, but added that he's not certain to play after Atlanta returns from its bye week Nov. 6 at Indianapolis.

Left tackle Sam Baker is listed as questionable with a lower back injury. He practiced Friday for the first time this week.

The Falcons (3-3) will try to beat the Lions (5-1) for their first winning streak this season.

Reserve cornerback Christopher Owens is out with a concussion and will not play.

Pro Bowl defensive end John Abraham is listed as questionable with a strained groin.

