Hampton, Sweed leave Steelers practice

LATROBE, Pa. -- Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Casey Hampton left practice Sunday with a knee injury, although coach Mike Tomlin said the four-time Pro Bowl player is expected to be fine.
Second-year wide receiver Limas Sweed (hamstring) also didn't finish practice. Running back Willie Parker (back spasms) sat out a second successive day as the Steelers worked on their goal-line offense for the first time since camp began July 31.
Outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley returned after sitting out three days with swelling in his right knee.
Hampton, who missed three games last season with a groin injury, is considered the key to the Steelers' league-leading rushing defense.
