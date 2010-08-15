Hamilton's knee injury leaves Saints searching for backfield help

Notes: Backup FS Usama Young sat out Sunday's practice with a groin injury. Payton said it was unclear when Young would return or whether the injury was related to the sports hernia surgery he had in December. ... The best play of Sunday's practice came on a 35-yard pass from Drew Brees to TE Jeremy Shockey near the goal line. But backup S Chris Reis, who was beaten despite having tight coverage, insisted Shockey didn't get his feet inbounds. ... Rookie CB Patrick Robinson, a first-round draft pick, had two interceptions, one day after defensive coordinator Gregg Williams criticized him. "Patrick has a lot of skill, but right now, he doesn't know how to play," Williams said. "Right now, I don't have any trust in him. He has to take the next step up in pro football. He's had too much down time, and he doesn't know how to take care of his body."