Haloti Ngata: I've never been on a defense like this

Haloti Ngata played on some very good defenses during his time in Baltimore. But none of those units, according to Ngata, are as good as the collective he joins in Detroit.
"It's exciting, man," he said, via the Detroit Free Press. "I've never been a part of a defense like this. You have so many athletes: J.J. (Jason Jones), Ziggy (Ansah), Caraun (Reid), Darryl Tapp. You just have so many playmakers all over the front on the D-line. I'm just excited to be a part of it."
"It all depends what you've been doing your whole career," he said. "I've been down in Baltimore a long time and changing to this type of defense it's just exciting. I'm excited to do it and I'm excited to be here. Just can't wait to put the pads on to see how it really feels."
Ngata has plenty to play for this season. He's scheduled to make $8.5 million in the final year of his contract. If he performs well, the Lions will look to lock him up with a lucrative, long-term deal. Not Suh money, but plenty enough.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.