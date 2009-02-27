 Skip to main content
Hall returns to Redskins with six-year deal worth $54 million

Published: Feb 27, 2009 at 03:09 AM

The Washington Redskins achieved one of their major offseason goals around the midnight stroke that signaled the start of NFL free agency Friday, agreeing to terms on a six-year, $54 million contract with cornerback DeAngelo Hall.

The deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money. NFL Network's Adam Schefter reports that the contract calls for Hall to make $30 million in the first three seasons.

It's Hall's second big payday in the last two years. Hall was guaranteed around $24 million in a seven-year, $70 million contract that he signed one year ago with Oakland, but he struggled to adjust to the Raiders' man-to-man defense and was waived after just eight games.

The Redskins picked up Hall less than one week later, and he provided a needed boost to a secondary beset by too many injuries and not enough big plays. Hall played in seven games and started the last four, eventually moving ahead of Carlos Rogers on Washington's depth chart.

Hall's five interceptions for the season -- three with Oakland, two with Washington -- were three more than any other cornerback on the Redskins' roster. Hall also was a model citizen in the nation's capital, avoiding the type of temperamental outbursts that prompted the Atlanta Falcons to trade him to Oakland in 2008.

Hall therefore became a top offseason priority for the Redskins, with team owner Dan Snyder wanting to work a deal before the cornerback had a chance to test the free-agent market. The negotiations with Hall's agents, Alvin Keels and Joel Segal, went to the last minute -- and maybe a little beyond.

With Hall's signing done, Washington is expected to focus on free agents from other teams, including Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth and Buffalo Bills guard -- and former Redskins draft pick -- Derrick Dockery. Washington coach Jim Zorn has said the team will be active in free agency this year, a change from 2008, when the Redskins uncharacteristically made no major signings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

