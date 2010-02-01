Hall of Famer Thomas back with Chiefs to coach defensive backs

"Coach Thomas is someone that, myself, growing up in the NFL and being around football most of my life, is somebody that I really always looked up to and had a great amount of respect for," Chiefs coach Todd Haley said Monday at a news conference, according to the team's official Web site. "Once I got into the coaching side of the NFL, you heard about coach Thomas. ... When I've seen him in a room or at the combine or at the Senior Bowl or on the opposing sideline, I've always looked at him with a great deal of respect.