Hall of Famer Taylor auctioning Super Bowl ring

Published: May 17, 2012 at 10:32 AM

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) - Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor is auctioning off his 1991 Super Bowl championship ring.

SCP Auctions President David Kohler said the highest bid for the ring stood at $67,292 as of mid-day Thursday. SCP has estimated the ring's value at $75,000 to $100,000. The online auction ends Saturday.

As a player, Taylor was a ferocious hitter who was long considered the standard by which NFL linebackers are measured. He led the New York Giants to Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

Taylor was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999. But he also had a highly publicized struggle with drug addiction and has had multiple legal run-ins since retiring from football.

