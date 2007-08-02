Hall of Famer Moon charged with negligent driving

Published: Aug 02, 2007 at 04:35 PM

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) -Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon was charged with negligent driving and avoided charges on drunken driving.

A spokesman for the King County prosecutor said Wednesday that Moon tested below the legal limit in the hours following his arrest for investigation on April 6.

According to a report from the state toxicology laboratory included in the county's complaint filed Tuesday, Moon registered blood alcohol levels of .068 and .067 hours after his early morning arrest near Seahawks headquarters in this Seattle suburb, below the .08 legal limit.

Spokesman Dan Donohoe said Moon was scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 6 in King County district court in Redmond, Wash. The maximum punishment for first-degree negligent driving is 90 days in jail and a fine up to $1,000, though Donohoe said first-time offenders do not usually get jail time.

According to the complaint, a Washington State Patrol trooper stopped Moon in downtown Kirkland at about 2 a.m. for traveling an estimated 15 mph over the posted limit of 35.

The trooper reported smelling "a very strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle" and said Moon was driving with two female passengers "who appeared to be extremely intoxicated ... (Moon) had bloodshot and watery eyes and a pale glossy face." The officer reported Moon acknowledged having "about four beers throughout the evening."

Moon, 50, starred for most of his NFL career with the Houston Oilers and played briefly for the Seahawks, for whom he is currently a color analyst on radio broadcasts. He was voted most valuable player in Washington's victory in the 1978 Rose Bowl.

