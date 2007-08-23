Hall of Famer John Elway to coach son at Denver high school

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The face of the Broncos franchise throughout the 1980s and '90s is making a return to the football field.
Just not as a player.
John Elway was hired as quarterbacks coach at Cherry Creek High School, where his son, Jack, is the senior quarterback.
Elway led the Broncos to their only two Super Bowl wins in 1998 and '99. He was the Broncos quarterback from 1983 until his retirement in 2000. He's the only quarterback in NFL history to start in five Super Bowls.
"He's excited to do it," Shanahan said Thursday. "He's been coaching Jack since 5, 6 years old. He's always been there for the kids and I'm sure Jack is excited to have him coach."
The Elway family has a legacy of father-son tutoring. John Elway's father, Jack, taught him the game in California, where he was a coach in the 1970s and '80s. He was a Broncos scout until retiring a year before his death in 2001.
The younger Jack Elway hasn't committed to a college but has taken unofficial trips to Oregon and UCLA. John Elway played in the same conference -- the PAC 10 -- at Stanford.
But can John coach?
"It's going to take a lot of work obviously," Shanahan joked. "Nah, he'll do a great job. I'm just glad John can get it in. I know it'll be great for Cherry Creek. His expertise in that area, and just in football in general should be a big lift to the team."
Cherry Creek opens against Montbello High School on Aug. 31.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press