Hall of Famer, ex-Cowboy Wright on mend after heart attack

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 10:30 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas -- A spokeswoman for Hall of Fame offensive lineman Rayfield Wright said the former Dallas Cowboys player is doing well after a heart attack.

Jeannette DeVader, director of The Rayfield Wright Foundation, said Wednesday that Wright, 65, was released from a Fort Worth hospital late Saturday, three days after a "moderate to severe heart attack."

DeVader said Wright's prognosis is good.

Wright was a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowl pick while playing his entire NFL career with the Cowboys from 1967 to 1979. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, two years after the Cowboys put him in their Ring of Honor.

