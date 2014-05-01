 Skip to main content
Hall of Famer Bruce Smith tells parents to watch helmets closely

Published: May 01, 2014 at 05:57 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Former Buffalo Bills star Bruce Smith talked to Norfolk, Va., parents about the importance of having a properly fitted helmet, WVEC-TV reported.
  • Scholastic magazine reported that 13-year-old Karlie Harman became the first girl to win Player of the Year in a Washington, D.C., area youth football league.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

