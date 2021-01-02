Hall of Famer, Broncos all-time great Floyd Little dead at 78

"Floyd Little was a true hero of the game. He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd's smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Floyd's wife, DeBorah, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Floyd's memory."