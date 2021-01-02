Hall of Famer, Broncos all-time great Floyd Little dead at 78

Denver Broncos legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little passed away Friday night at the age of 78.
Little was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2010 and amassed more than 12,000 all-purpose yards and scored 54 touchdowns in a career that spanned from 1967-1975.
"Floyd Little was a true hero of the game. He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments he did on it. Floyd's smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life," Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Floyd's wife, DeBorah, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Floyd's memory."
Around The NFL will have more shortly.