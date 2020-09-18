Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson passes away at age 82

Wilson spent more than 43 years with the Cardinals organization, dating back to their time in St. Louis. A seventh-round draft pick by the Cardinals, Wilson played all 13 years in St. Louis and was named an All-Pro five times and made eight Pro Bowls. Wilson was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1978. His. No. 8 is just one of five retired numbers in the franchise's history.

"Besides my father, Larry Wilson was the most influential male figure in my life," said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill in a press release. "He was someone who truly lived his faith and demonstrated it daily in the kindness he showed every single person he met. Any of us lucky enough to be in his orbit – whether that was for a few minutes or four decades - was always better off from the experience. I will remember Larry Wilson first as a fantastic person but then obviously as one of the greatest players the National Football League has ever seen. It's fitting that his passing coincides with the league's 100th birthday because his toughness and the way he revolutionized his position make him one of our game's most unforgettable figures. Whether on the field playing with casts on both hands or brightening the lives of every person he knew, Larry's selflessness defined who he was and how we will all remember him."