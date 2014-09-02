Hall of Fame roundtable at Canton discusses 'Future of Football'

Published: Sep 02, 2014 at 04:38 AM

On Monday night, NFL Network aired the complete roundtable discussion on football safety taped during the Hall of Fame weekend at Canton, Ohio, in August. The special was called "Future of Football."

Commissioner Roger Goodell, Hall of Fame coach John Madden, Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin and USA Football "spokesmom" Christine Golic talked with NFL Media's Melissa Stark about a wide range of topics involving all levels of football.

When it was taped, the roundtable wrapped up the "Heads Up Football Across America" week of coverage on NFL Network.

Watch the complete special in the frame above.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

