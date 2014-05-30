Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly thanks friends for support with cancer

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly delivered a speech this week to thank those who supported him throughout his cancer treatment. He took time to celebrate with family and friends as he completed his final day of radiation therapy.
Published: May 30, 2014 at 12:08 PM
