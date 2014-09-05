Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly says latest tests show he is cancer free

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported that follow-up tests revealed Thursday at Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly has beaten his battle with cancer.
- The PBS NewsHour talked to St. Louis Rams physician Dr. Matt Matava and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith about safety changes in the NFL this season.
- St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradfordtalked with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch about his latest ACL injury and his future in football.
- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Bradytold CNBC on Friday that he'd encourage his kids to play football if they wanted to.
- WYTV-TV in Youngstown, Ohio, featured Cindy Zordich, the wife of former NFL player Mike Zordich and creator of an immediate concussion care kit.
- The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on findings from state release that said 3,000 high school athletes suffered concussions during the previous school year.
- WUSA-TV in Washington D.C. reported how Virginia schools have junked their helmet inventories for newer models.
- The Midland (Mich.) Morning Sun reported that area schools are using the NFL model for baseline testing.
- WKYT-TV in Lexington, Ky., reported on concussion research at the University of Kentucky, using area high school players.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor