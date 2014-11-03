Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly beats cancer, but says he has MRSA

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com reported that Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who has recovered from jaw cancer, said now he has contracted MRSA in his bones.
- NFL.com reported that San Francisco 49ers running back Marcus Lattimore, who is trying to return from a horrific knee injury he sustained two years ago, might be weighing his career options after having a setback with his knees in a practice last week.
- The Dallas Cowboys held military appreciation ceremonies before their game Sunday, according to the team's official site. Yahoo!Sports UK featured a slideshow of the Cowboys' festivities for the military.
- The Baltimore Sun columnist Peter Schmuck profiled former player/minister Joe Ehrmann, who is helping the NFL in making players aware of personal conduct issues.
- KWWL-TV in Waterloo, Iowa, reported on how the University of Northern Iowa football trainers are proactive about dealing with concussions.
- The Houston Chronicle looked at one East Texas middle school that has ditched tackle football in favor of touch football.
- WITI-TV in Milwaukee featured a city high school that is one of 10 in the country that will receive the ShockBox sensors to detect severe helmet hits.
- KBMT-TV in Beaumont, Texas, examined the new Riddell helmets that have been adopted by many area high school football teams.
- The Monroe (Louisiana) News looked at the differing views on concussions by high school players and their parents.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor