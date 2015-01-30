Hall of Fame predictions: Junior Seau will headline Class of 2015

Another name that could surprise -- although it certainly wouldn't carry the wow-factor shock of Johnson or Coryell -- is Will Shields. Shields, of course, is in his fourth year as a finalist. Prognosticating who among the multi-time finalists could make the cut has proven to be nearly impossible over the last few years. But if Brown or Haley were to get beat out by one of the other long-waiting candidates, Shields would be my guess. If Seau is considered a slam dunk with his 12 Pro Bowls lighting up the résumé, why can't Shields -- who lit up Seau's Chargers many times in his career -- ride his 12 Pro Bowl nods up the steps in Canton? If I were a voter campaigning for the former Chiefs lineman, that is precisely what my argument would be. Guards play football, too. Just ask first-ballot Hall of Famer Larry Allen. Well, don't. He might talk about his second date with his wife.