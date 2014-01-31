Hall of Fame predictions: Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones are locks

Last year at this time, I put out two faux ballots (as an NFL Media employee I am not eligible to be a voter). The first was who I thought would get in, and the second was who I thought should get in. Two issues emerged. First of all, it turns out I'm not exactly Hall Nostradamus, as I left Cris Carter off both lists. (After six years as a finalist, his name finally got called.) Secondly, I had Michael Strahan on the "would" list and Warren Sapp on the "should" list. Turns out it was the other way around. Strahan missed the cut, while Sapp joined Carter, Larry Allen, Jonathan Ogden and Bill Parcells in Canton -- with senior candidates Curley Culp and Dave Robinson rounding out the Class of 2013.