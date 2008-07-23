Hall of Fame or Super Bowl? Forte gives his take

8. If you could chose only one: win the Super Bowl or make the Hall of Fame, which would it be?

That's tough. There's nothing like the Super Bowl. But you could be a one-year wonder. I'd say the Hall of Fame because it's forever. Sure, the Super Bowl is forever. But there is nothing like having a long career and have people remember you for what you did on the field even though you didn't win a Super Bowl. I would say Hall of Fame, because you would be around some of the great names.