Hall of Fame NFL official Kelleher passes away at 85

Tom Kelleher, a longtime NFL official who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Tuesday of complications from pneumonia, *The Miami Herald* reported. He was 85.
Kelleher garnered a reputation as one of the most respected back judges in the history of the game over 39 NFL seasons. He officiated five Super Bowls during his career (IV, VII, XI, XV, XIX), a record he shares with four other officials.
A viewing will be held for Kelleher on Sunday at Stanfill Funeral Home in Miami, followed by his funeral Monday at St. Richard's Catholic Church.