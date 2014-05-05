Hall of Fame Fan Fest collects NFL greats, opinions on hot topics

Cleveland hosted a new event during the weekend, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest. Billed the "ComicCon" for football fans, it brought together NFL Hall of Famers and football-related events for all ages. The media covered the event, talking to many of the pro football greats who were in attendance.
- The Associated Press talked to former greats who said that Michael Sam, who came out as gay in January, will be accepted in NFL locker rooms.
- Michael Haynes told the Chronicle-Telegram during the Fan Fest that young players need to look out for concussions.
- The former Hall of Famers also said they applauded the NBA's reaction to Donald Sterling's racist comments, ESPN's NFLNation reported, led by Harry Carson, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor