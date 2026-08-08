Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2026 class takes its place in Canton
Listen to former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed five more legends on Saturday in Canton, Ohio, concluding a historic week as fans, media and countless greats of the game came out to honor the hallowed halls' newest class.
Here are highlights from the Class of 2026's speeches and enshrinements:
Larry Fitzgerald
“I was welcomed by the Bidwill family, who have owned the Cardinals for 93 years. Bill, Nancy, along with children, Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole and Tim, thank you. I remember Mr. B. He would take me around the city so I could see different organizations that he and his family and Cardinals charities supported. He never wanted notoriety or praise for those things, and I always respected that about Mr. B. Then, when Michael Bidwill took over, he kept giving me the canvas to paint my version of a masterpiece. So, Michael, thank you. Thank you so very much for your friendship, for your tutelage, and always being so good to my family.”
“I just want to show a little love to my Cardinals fans here in attendance today. And to the Cardinals fans back home in Arizona, you guys supported us on and off the field over the years. You showed up at home games, you showed up at away games, through wins and losses. It’s been 22 years and counting, Arizona, and I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to replenish the well of good will I have been lucky enough to drink from.”
“Coach (Dennis) Green saw something in me at 14 years old. And he gave me my first job as a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings. And, boy, he used to get on me. ‘Fitz! Get that ball on the right hash!’ I would always mess up the spot of the ball on 7-on-7 and team drills, but seven years later he forgave all of that when he became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and I became his first pick in Arizona.”
“When Coach Green hired me as a ball boy, I grew up watching legends being built right in front of me. Hall of Famers like John Randle, Chris Doleman, Randall McDaniel and Warren Moon taught me what it meant to demand more of yourself than anyone ever else could.”
“Let me thank Cris Carter, A.K.A. Uncle Cris, who I idolized as a kid growing up in Minneapolis. Uncle Cris, you took me into your family, into your home, and you gave me an education that shaped every part of who I am today. Your support was endless, and I hope that today feels like a small return on your investment.”
“Another player who changed my life was Randy Moss. People ask me all the time what I learned from Randy Moss, and my answer is always the same. I learned nothing. Because there was nothing I could do like him on the football field. They call him the freak for a reason. But what I did learn from Moss is about generosity.”
“Even though our parents, Carol and Larry, are no longer with us, I still try every single day to make them proud. Mom, you were the first champion I knew and the greatest one of all. You lost your fight with breast cancer, but in the years that you lived, you taught me how to love. You showed me how to fight with integrity. You set the standard for our family and our community. And you always will be an example of a life well-lived. My dad, who I lost recently, is also here in spirit. I can feel his presence. He was the foundation of our family and the standard that I measured myself against. Dad, I know there were times that it must have felt like you were carrying the weight of the world, but you always showed up. Your willingness to love and sacrifice with consistency was the blueprint I used to raise your grandsons.”
Fitzgerald’s message to his three sons: “Surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. Those are the people who actually love you. Copy their examples and remember, there’s never much traffic on the extra mile of life. Bring others along with you. Don’t just pursue excellence for yourself. Help others pursue it too. That’s the part of this story that matters most. It’s not the likes. It’s not the follows. It’s not the fame, but the people you travel with, the values you uphold. In the end, it’s not just about excellence. It’s about the people who you helped get there.”
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Listen to former kicker Adam Vinatieri's full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony.
Adam Vinatieri
“Here I stand at the top of the mountain, the pinnacle of greatness, the highest achievement in my professional career, and I can officially say my biggest dreams have come true.”
“To my parents, Paul and Judy, thank you. You gave me far more than opportunities. You taught me values. You taught me hard work, humility, accountability, perseverance and faith. You taught me that if something was worth doing, it’s worth doing it right. That character matters more than recognition. The countless hours driving me to practice and games and camps, sacrifices I didn’t fully understand then, but appreciate more every day. Everything that I became as a football player started with the lessons that you taught me. Thank you for believing in me long before anyone else did.”
“Throughout my career, I’ve been called a lot of names: Mr. Clutch. Automatic Adam. The Iceman. Even GOAT. But my favorite title is dad. For so many years, I focused on football accomplishments, records, championships and game-winning kicks, but as life has taken me down new paths, I realized that some of my greatest accomplishments extend far beyond football, those being a loving father and husband. Football is temporary. Family is forever.”
“To my wife Valerie, there simply aren’t enough words. People see the game-winning kicks, the championships, the celebrations. What they don’t see are the sacrifices. The missed holidays, the uncertainty, the pressure. The countless moments where football demanded all of my time. Yet, somehow, every step of the way, you carried those burdens with grace, strength and unconditional love. Without you, I am not me. As the kids like to say, I definitely outkicked my coverage.”
“The legacy that you leave on this earth is temporary. The impact that you leave on people you love lasts forever. That’s the legacy that I care the most about.”
“To the New England Patriots organization, thank you, Bill Parcells and Mike Sweatman, for taking a chance on an undrafted kid. When others saw limitations, you saw possibilities. To Mr. (Robert) Kraft and the Kraft family, thank you for believing in me. Thank you for building an environment second to none. These past 25 years of the Patriots dynasty may never be repeated. Your time to join us in this Hall is right around the corner, and I can’t wait. I would repeat those last few statements about Bill Belichick, as well. Thank you for demanding excellence every single day.”
“To the Indianapolis Colts organization, thank you for welcoming my family with open arms. Indianapolis quickly became home. To Mr. (Jim) Irsay and the Irsay family, thank you for your generosity, your passion and your belief in me. To me, Jim was the ultimate rock star, one of the most generous people I’ve ever met and I’ve ever known. Out of all the famous kicks I’ve made throughout my career, somehow my greatest accomplishment in Jim’s eyes was a golf shot at one of his charity outings. That was Jim. He loved greatness in every form and he truly loved his city. You’re missed every single day.”
"In closing, there is one final thing that I would like to say. I want to thank the game of football. Football, it would have been so easy for me to forget to tell you how much you mean to me. If you were sitting here in the crowd today, this is what I would say: I love you with everything I had. There was a time when I thought I wanted you more than air, but I was wrong. You were the air. You gave me purpose, you gave me direction, you gave me a life I could have never imagined. ... I hope I honored you as much as you honored me.
Listen to former linebacker Luke Kuechly's full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony.
Luke Kuechly
“This game teaches you a lot if you’re willing to listen and willing to observe. It’s taught me resilience, consistency, toughness, the value of communication, how to find common ground and, most importantly, it taught me to enjoy it along the way. Often times, the best moments you are in are the one you currently are.”
“When people ask me what I miss the most about football, it’s not one specific game or one specific play. It’s the locker room, which I feel like I have again with you guys up here. It’s the conversations that have nothing to do with sports. It’s celebrating together after wins and hurting together after losses. There’s no way to measure what the game of football has given to me. The joy it’s provided and, more than anything, the people I have been so blessed to be around as a result of this game.”
“The Richardson family gave me an opportunity to come to the NFC South and join the Carolina Panthers. Being a part of the Panthers organization was a special experience. … It was an amazing group of people, and some of our relationships have transcended the game. When David Tepper took over, he kept the team’s energy and focus going strong. He and Nicole have remained so welcoming to me since I finished playing and have given me so many opportunities to remain involved with the team, and that has meant so much to me. Thank you, guys.”
“Hannah, thank you for being by my side throughout this entire process. I’m so happy that you have been here and able to enjoy it with me. Your love and support mean the world to me.”
“To my mom and dad, thank you. There are not enough words. Thank you for every ride to every practice, every sacrifice, every lesson, every meal. Mom, for every lunch packed, annoyed phone call on the way home from games and for Sunday Night Football evenings on the couch. Dad, I think somebody already mentioned this, for the most thoughtful, well-thought-out answers. You gave me what I needed, not always what I wanted, and that’s so important. Thank you for showing [my brothers] John, Henry and me what love and consistency looks like. Thank you for creating a home where effort, humility and gratitude mattered. Thank you for teaching me that a simple smile goes a long way. You never pushed me to be a good football player. You pushed me to be a good person, and that gift means more than anything. I love you guys.”
“I’m going to close with something that Jerry Richardson used to say. He must have told us a thousand times. The most valuable member of the team is the fan. Well, the fans in Charlotte and through the Carolinas sure proved that Mr. Richardson was right. You welcomed us and, more importantly, you welcomed me to the community. Every game, every play at Bank of America Stadium felt like being home because of you guys. Some of you are here in Canton, and that means the world to me.”
“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have been touched by the game of football. Football has given me so much more than I could have ever imagined. The people I met, the experiences we’ve shared, and the joy that I’ve found throughout this game. It will stay with me for the rest of my life. Your love and support have meant more than you’ll ever know. Thank you to everyone that has been part of this journey, thank you for sharing today with me and, most importantly, Keep Pounding.”
Listen to former running back Roger Craig's full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony.
Roger Craig
Craig's remarks were delivered through a video:
“You spend your whole life trying to prove if you belong. And then one day, you’re told you’re one of the all-time greats. Man, it’s overwhelming. I think about that kid from Davenport who loved football. I think about the journey more than anything. The early mornings, the doubts, the sacrifices. It all led here.”
“This story begins with my parents. Hard work wasn’t an option in my house. It was expected. They taught me three things that helped shape my life: work hard, stay humble, keep your faith. My father, Elijah, worked as a mechanic at Wonder Bread. Before senior year in high school, he was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away at 45 years old. He never got to see Nebraska. He never got to see the NFL. But everything I became started with him. My mother raised seven children and worked the night shift as a machine operator. She sacrificed more than any of us would ever know.”
“I wasn’t the biggest guy, I wasn’t the fastest, I knew I had to outwork people. When I was drafted by the 49ers, I remember thinking, ‘This is my shot.’ When I learned that Bill Walsh wanted me, that meant something. Because he saw something in me that others didn’t. He didn’t just want a running back. He wanted a complete football player. He trusted me to do whatever the team needed. That’s why my 1,000-yards-rushing and 1,000-yards-receiving season means so much to me. We weren’t chasing numbers. We were chasing Ws, wins. I didn’t realize I was making history. It just felt like we were doing something special as a team. Looking back, I appreciate how difficult it is and how few players have done it since. What means the most is knowing we helped expand what people thought a running back could be.”
“What made those 49ers teams special, we weren’t selfish. Nobody cared who got the credit. We cared about winning. I was blessed to share the field with some incredible people. There are far too many teammates to name, but I wouldn’t be standing here without them.”
“I was fortunate to spend time with the Raiders and Vikings later in my career. They were different experiences. Different culture. I learned something everywhere I went, but those years also showed me just how special what we built in San Francisco really was.”
“When I look at my family, that’s what I’m most proud of. The championships were special, the records were special, but they are my greatest blessing.”
“Today, there is another chapter I want to share. I’ve been diagnosed with vascular dementia that my doctors believe may be related, at least in part, to the concussions I experienced during my career. The changes were gradual. At first, they were easy to dismiss as normal aging. Over time, my family noticed it too, and ultimately led us to seek answers from my doctor.”
“Two things can be true. Football gave me opportunities beyond anything I can imagine. It helped shape the man I became. At the same time, we know more today about brain health than when I played. I hope sharing my story encourages people to pay attention to their health and seek help when something doesn’t feel right. I want people to know this diagnosis doesn’t define me. I am still Roger Craig. I am still a father, a husband, a teammate, a friend, and someone who loves this game and the people it brought into my life. If sharing my story helps even one family or one former player, then it’s worth it. Football gave me everything. Opportunity, discipline, lifelong friends and a platform to grow as a man.”
“This honor belongs to my parents, who started it all. It belongs to my wife Vernessia, my children and grandchildren, and it belongs to every coach, teammate and fan who was a part of this journey. I’m grateful. I’m grateful for this game, grateful for the people it brought into my life and grateful I can stand before you today and call this journey a blessing. Thank you.”
Listen to former quarterback Drew Brees' full speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026 enshrinement ceremony.
Drew Brees
“I would like to thank all of the members of my family for hard-wiring this competitive desire and spirit into my system at a very early age. To my father Chip, thank you that the answer to me whenever I would ask to play catch, to pitch to me, to shoot hoops with me or drop me off at the field, was always yes. My mother Mina Ruth Aikins was the most competitive person I’ve ever known. She passed away 17 years ago yesterday. So much of her lives inside of me, and I know how proud she would be of me, but even more so of her grandchildren.”
“I don’t take for granted that I got to play the most-coveted position in all of sports. For as far back as I can remember, I wanted to play quarterback. I never saw the position as one of pressure, but rather one of great responsibility. Bill Parcells described it as the steady hand that steers the ship. Marty Schottenheimer would say there’s no position on the field whose performance has greater impact on those around him. Bill Walsh often emphasized that great quarterback play is about making the correct decisions repeatedly. The quarterback is the distributor of hope and confidence, a master of probability, the ultimate problem solver. I’ve always seen the game of football and the quarterback position as a true artform.”
“Thank you to the Spanos family, general manager John Butler and coach Norv Turner, who had everything to do with drafting me to the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. This was exactly where I was supposed to be. ... I credit so many things in my career to the five years I spent with the Chargers."
“It doesn’t take you long to realize what makes New Orleans so special. New Orleans has been through a lot, to the point where in some cases the feeling was we may have lost everything. It may never come back the same. Storms teach us that our greatest treasures aren’t the things that we own. They’re the people we love and the way we show up for one another. It reminds us to hold our loved ones a little closer, to love a little harder, to laugh a little louder and to never take a single day for granted. Sometimes it takes losing what can be replaced to truly appreciate the things that can’t. New Orleans, you accepted me. You embraced me. You believed in me. But more importantly, you trusted me with the soul of the city, and I would have died to protect that calling.”
“The greatest teams in sports are the ones who accept the responsibility of being true representations of their city, country, community. I speak for all of my Saints teammates when I say that’s what we were inspired to do every day for you. If you love New Orleans, it will love you back. There is no truer statement. To the Who Dat nation, there are few events in your life where you remember exactly where you were when it occurred. For Saints fans, it is the Steve Gleason blocked punt on Monday Night Football, reopening of the 'Dome, September 25, 2006. And when the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV, it was your spirit that allowed us to be special, to smell greatness and to finish strong.”
“To Sean Payton, I miss our meetings, coach. The night before every game, talking through every play, every situation, every matchup in the greatest of detail. … Coach, you were brilliant. I saw myself as an extension of you on that field. I always had something to prove to you and I always wanted to make you right. And I know you trusted me, and that allowed us both to be great.”
“Our general manager during my entire time in New Orleans, Mickey Loomis. Sean Payton got a lot of credit. I got a lot of credit. Mickey, you did not get enough credit. You put character, leadership and culture at the front of every decision, and the results speak for themselves.”
“To my wife Brittany, I could be up here until the sun sets and beyond talking about how much my wife means to me. … My love, you have always had the ability to remind me of who I am and what I’m capable of. So much of what we accomplished was because I knew you were by my side and you believed in this calling.”
“I often ask myself how in the world did I play 20 years in the NFL? Yes, it was for the love of the game. Yes, it was a relentless attempt to master my craft. Yes, it was the grind and the challenge of preparation, and the thrill of game day. But you want to know what it really was? It was for the love of my teammates. I would wake up every day with the burning desire to commit, sacrifice and command in a way that would give them everything that they deserved. As time passes, those feelings don’t diminish. They become stronger. What we built, what we achieved, what we experienced together, can never be taken away. You all make up the golden threads of this jacket. It represents the history of this game, the great men who pioneered its existence. But most importantly, it represents you. God bless you, and Who Dat.”