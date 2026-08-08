Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2026 class takes its place in Canton

“I was welcomed by the Bidwill family, who have owned the Cardinals for 93 years. Bill, Nancy, along with children, Bill Jr., Michael, Nicole and Tim, thank you. I remember Mr. B. He would take me around the city so I could see different organizations that he and his family and Cardinals charities supported. He never wanted notoriety or praise for those things, and I always respected that about Mr. B. Then, when Michael Bidwill took over, he kept giving me the canvas to paint my version of a masterpiece. So, Michael, thank you. Thank you so very much for your friendship, for your tutelage, and always being so good to my family.”

“I just want to show a little love to my Cardinals fans here in attendance today. And to the Cardinals fans back home in Arizona, you guys supported us on and off the field over the years. You showed up at home games, you showed up at away games, through wins and losses. It’s been 22 years and counting, Arizona, and I’ll spend the rest of my life trying to replenish the well of good will I have been lucky enough to drink from.”

“Coach (Dennis) Green saw something in me at 14 years old. And he gave me my first job as a ball boy for the Minnesota Vikings. And, boy, he used to get on me. ‘Fitz! Get that ball on the right hash!’ I would always mess up the spot of the ball on 7-on-7 and team drills, but seven years later he forgave all of that when he became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and I became his first pick in Arizona.”

“When Coach Green hired me as a ball boy, I grew up watching legends being built right in front of me. Hall of Famers like John Randle, Chris Doleman, Randall McDaniel and Warren Moon taught me what it meant to demand more of yourself than anyone ever else could.”

“Let me thank Cris Carter, A.K.A. Uncle Cris, who I idolized as a kid growing up in Minneapolis. Uncle Cris, you took me into your family, into your home, and you gave me an education that shaped every part of who I am today. Your support was endless, and I hope that today feels like a small return on your investment.”

“Another player who changed my life was Randy Moss. People ask me all the time what I learned from Randy Moss, and my answer is always the same. I learned nothing. Because there was nothing I could do like him on the football field. They call him the freak for a reason. But what I did learn from Moss is about generosity.”

“Even though our parents, Carol and Larry, are no longer with us, I still try every single day to make them proud. Mom, you were the first champion I knew and the greatest one of all. You lost your fight with breast cancer, but in the years that you lived, you taught me how to love. You showed me how to fight with integrity. You set the standard for our family and our community. And you always will be an example of a life well-lived. My dad, who I lost recently, is also here in spirit. I can feel his presence. He was the foundation of our family and the standard that I measured myself against. Dad, I know there were times that it must have felt like you were carrying the weight of the world, but you always showed up. Your willingness to love and sacrifice with consistency was the blueprint I used to raise your grandsons.”

Fitzgerald’s message to his three sons: “Surround yourself with people who tell you what you need to hear, not what you want to hear. Those are the people who actually love you. Copy their examples and remember, there’s never much traffic on the extra mile of life. Bring others along with you. Don’t just pursue excellence for yourself. Help others pursue it too. That’s the part of this story that matters most. It’s not the likes. It’s not the follows. It’s not the fame, but the people you travel with, the values you uphold. In the end, it’s not just about excellence. It’s about the people who you helped get there.”